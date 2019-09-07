Milone (3-9) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits and a walk over four-plus innings of relief while striking out five as the Mariners were downed 7-4 by the Astros.

Seattle was already down 3-2 when Milone took over in the second inning, but after they tied it up in the top of the fourth he proceeded to dig the hole a lot deeper. The veteran southpaw will carry a 4.98 ERA and 85:20 K:BB through 97.2 innings into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Reds.