Mariners' Tommy Milone: Saddled with ninth loss
Milone (3-9) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits and a walk over four-plus innings of relief while striking out five as the Mariners were downed 7-4 by the Astros.
Seattle was already down 3-2 when Milone took over in the second inning, but after they tied it up in the top of the fourth he proceeded to dig the hole a lot deeper. The veteran southpaw will carry a 4.98 ERA and 85:20 K:BB through 97.2 innings into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Reds.
