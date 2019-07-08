Manager Scott Servais confirmed that Milone would likely be deployed behind an opener in the southpaw's next scheduled turn through the rotation July 17 in Oakland, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Milone will cover the bulk of the innings for the Mariners' fifth game of the All-Star break, though he'll likely be out of the bullpen in an emergency in the first game of the second half Friday against the Angels. The Mariners' decision to continue using Milone as a non-traditional starter comes as little surprise, given that he's turned in a 3.21 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .198/.219/.406 slash line over his 28 innings of relief.