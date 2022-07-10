Milone is expected to start or follow an opener Wednesday against the Nationals, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The veteran left-hander has totaled 10 frames over four appearances since having his contract selected by Seattle in mid-June, so he's unlikely to have a chance at a win if he starts Wednesday's contest. Milone has a 3.60 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 4:0 K:BB this season.