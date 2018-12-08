Milone agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Saturday, Pete Kerzel of MASN Sports reports.

Milone appeared in five major-league games for the Nationals this past year (four starts), logging a 5.81 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with a 23:! K:BB across 26.1 innings. He spent a majority of the year at the Triple-A level, which is where he will likely begin the 2019 campaign while adding some extra depth to Seattle's system.

