Mariners' Tommy Milone: Slotting in as bulk reliever
Milone will serve as the primary pitcher Tuesday against the Rays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Milone is set to follow Matt Wisler, who's expected to toss an inning or so as the team's opener. Milone picked up the victory in his last appearance, surrendering two runs while fanning three over four innings Thursday against Detroit.
