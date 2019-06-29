Milone served as the primary pitcher after an opener in an extra-inning loss to the Astros on Friday and fired five scoreless innings in which he allowed three hits and a walk while striking out two. He did not factor into the decision.

The veteran southpaw continued his successful major-league stint with yet another effective turn as a bulk reliever. Milone has yielded no more than three earned runs in all eight of his appearances for the Mariners, although Friday was his first scoreless outing. The 32-year-old sports an impressive 2.95 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across 42.2 innings, with both numbers representing considerable improvement over his respective 4.35 and 1.32 career figures in those categories. Milone figures to continue sticking with the big-league club for the foreseeable future, given the considerable flexibility he affords manager Scott Servais in terms of how the Seattle skipper deploys his pitching staff.