Milone threw 6.1 innings as the primary pitcher against the Royals on Monday, giving up one earned run on three hits over 6.1 innings, striking out six and walking none as the Mariners lost 6-4. He didn't factor into the decision.

Milone put in another good performance as the primary pitcher, but he wouldn't get the win as Anthony Bass blew the save after giving up an eighth-inning two-run homer to Jorge Soler. It remains to be seen if the Mariners continue to use him in this role, but Milone's numbers on the season are solid so far, as he's now sporting a 3.03 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP and a 32:5 K:BB over 32.2 innings.