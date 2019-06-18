Mariners' Tommy Milone: Solid effort as primary pitcher
Milone threw 6.1 innings as the primary pitcher against the Royals on Monday, giving up one earned run on three hits over 6.1 innings, striking out six and walking none as the Mariners lost 6-4. He didn't factor into the decision.
Milone put in another good performance as the primary pitcher, but he wouldn't get the win as Anthony Bass blew the save after giving up an eighth-inning two-run homer to Jorge Soler. It remains to be seen if the Mariners continue to use him in this role, but Milone's numbers on the season are solid so far, as he's now sporting a 3.03 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP and a 32:5 K:BB over 32.2 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Officially following opener•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Likely working behind opener•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Strikes out six in relief•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: To follow opener again•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: No-decision as primary pitcher•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Working behind opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus we...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...