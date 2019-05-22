Milone (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six as the Mariners were downed 5-3 by the Rangers.

The veteran left-hander gave Seattle a solid effort in his first big-league start of the season, but the offense didn't get going until after Milone had left the game. The club hasn't yet announced whether he'll stick in the rotation, but this performance was likely good enough to earn him at least one more turn.