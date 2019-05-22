Mariners' Tommy Milone: Solid in 2019 debut
Milone (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six as the Mariners were downed 5-3 by the Rangers.
The veteran left-hander gave Seattle a solid effort in his first big-league start of the season, but the offense didn't get going until after Milone had left the game. The club hasn't yet announced whether he'll stick in the rotation, but this performance was likely good enough to earn him at least one more turn.
More News
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Contract selected for start Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Likely candidate for callup•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Signs with Seattle•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Outrighted to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...