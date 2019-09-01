Milone didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers, giving up one run on three hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four.

The southpaw threw 54 of 81 pitches for strikes and was in line for his fourth win of the year after the Mariners took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning while he was still the pitcher of record, but Matt Magill blew the save in the ninth. Milone will carry a 4.90 ERA and 80:19 K:BB through 93.2 innings into his next outing -- whether as a starter or primary pitcher behind an opener -- Friday in Houston.