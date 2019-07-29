Mariners' Tommy Milone: Strikes out five in no-decision
Milone allowed two runs on six hits and one walk across five innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Tigers. He struck out five.
Milone was strong through the first three innings, but a solo home run in the fourth inning and a run-scoring rally in the fifth got the visitors in front. He was removed at that juncture and had no shot at a win, with his side waiting until the eighth inning to plate the tying run. Milone worked with an opener in this one and fared much better than his previous start when the Rangers rocked him for six runs. This could remain the case for his next outing, which should come on the road against Houston.
