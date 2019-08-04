Milone (1-6) gave up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven through five innings to take the loss against the Astros on Sunday.

Working as the primary pitcher behind Sam Tuivailala, Milone gathered 14 swinging strikes but was out-dueled by Justin Verlander and ultimately hung with the loss. Milone struck out the first five Astros he faced and retired the first six batters overall. The left-hander has a 4.33 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 70.2 innings this season. Milone would slate into the rotation again Saturday against the Rays at T-Mobile Park, but it is not clear if he will follow an opener or start.