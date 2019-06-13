Milone gave up three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out six through six innings of relief work but did not factor into the decision against the Twins on Wednesday.

After Gerson Bautista pitched 1.1 innings to open the game, Milone cruised through the next five innings before running into trouble in the eighth inning by allowing two runs. The Mariners have used an opener in front of Milone in his last two appearances, and the early returns have been positive. Milone has a 3.24 ERA and a 7:1 K:BB in 11.1 innings in those last two outings.