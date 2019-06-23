Mariners' Tommy Milone: Suffers tough loss
Milone (1-2) allowed three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks across five innings while taking a loss against the Orioles on Saturday.
The left-hander has yielded three runs or fewer while pitching at least five innings in four straight starts, but he has yet to earn a win during this stretch. Milone's best attribute has been his strikeouts, though, as he has punched out at least six batters in six of his seven outings this season. He is 1-2 with a 3.35 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 37.2 innings in 2019. Milone will start next at the Astros on Friday.
More News
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Not working behind opener•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Will continue to work behind opener•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Solid effort as primary pitcher•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Officially following opener•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Likely working behind opener•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Strikes out six in relief•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.