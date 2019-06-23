Milone (1-2) allowed three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks across five innings while taking a loss against the Orioles on Saturday.

The left-hander has yielded three runs or fewer while pitching at least five innings in four straight starts, but he has yet to earn a win during this stretch. Milone's best attribute has been his strikeouts, though, as he has punched out at least six batters in six of his seven outings this season. He is 1-2 with a 3.35 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 37.2 innings in 2019. Milone will start next at the Astros on Friday.