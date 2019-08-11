Mariners' Tommy Milone: Surrenders five runs in loss
Milone (1-7) allowed five runs on six hits over four innings, taking the loss in a 5-4 loss to the Rays on Saturday.
Milone was fine through his first two innings, but a three-run homer from former Mariner Mike Zunino blew it up for the southpaw. He would allow solo shots to Kevin Kiermaier and Avisail Garcia before exiting the contest. Milone has taken the loss in six of his last nine appearances, inflating his ERA from 3.03 to 4.70 in that span. The 32-year-old is expected to work behind an opener again in Detroit on Thursday. Milone allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over five innings versus Detroit on July 28.
