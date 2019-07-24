Mariners' Tommy Milone: Surrenders six runs in loss
Milone (1-5) suffered the loss against Texas on Tuesday, tossing six innings and giving up six runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out five.
Milone surrendered a homer to Shin-Soo Choo leading off the game and was touched up for a pair of scores in the second inning and three more in the third, accounting for a season-high six runs. Although he settled down to limit Texas to one hit over his final three frames, the early damage proved too much for Seattle's offense to overcome. With the loss, Milone has now failed to record a win in 10 straight appearances dating back to May 27, though most of those outings have come as a bulk reliever. He'll likely make his next appearance - either as a primary pitcher or traditional starter - at home against Detroit on Sunday.
