Milone will serve as a bulk reliever behind opener Matt Wisler in Thursday's game against the Tigers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Wisler hasn't worked more than two innings in any of his four turns as an opener, so Milone shouldn't see any significant workload reduction as he transitions back from a traditional starting role. Milone has been at his best this season while working out of the bullpen behind an opener, turning in a 4.44 ERA while holding opponents to a .227/.257/.492 slash line across 48.2 innings.