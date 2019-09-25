Mariners' Tommy Milone: Takes loss as primary pitcher
Milone (4-10) allowed three earned runs on three hits and three walks across 4.1 innings to take the loss against the Astros on Tuesday. He struck out three.
Milone acted in the primary pitcher role once again behind rookie Justin Dunn, who opened the game with two strong innings. The veteran left-hander has allowed a respectable 11 hits across 18 frames in four September multi-inning outings, but he's given up nine runs (eight earned) due to some timely knocks against him.
