Milone was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a cervical muscle strain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
He gave up four earned runs in one inning Friday and perhaps the neck issue was bothering him or was sustained during that appearance. Brennan Bernardino was brought up from Triple-A to take Milone's place in the bullpen.
