Milone (0-1) took the loss during Saturday's 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Angels in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts in four innings.

Making his first start in over a year, Milone followed opener Penn Murfee and shut down a potent Angels offense aside from a Mike Trout solo shot in the third inning that ended up doing the 35-year-old in. The lefty navigated four successful innings on just 56 pitches and retired every batter except Trout. Milone will likely return to the minors, though the solid outing could lead to additional future opportunities.