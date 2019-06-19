Mariners' Tommy Milone: Will continue to work behind opener
Milone will work as the primary pitcher Saturday against the Orioles, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Milone has pitched well behind an opener in each of his past three appearances, so he'll continue to work in that role for the time being. The southpaw owns a 2.55 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 13:1 K:BB in three outings as a primary pitcher (17.2 innings), which is a step above his 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB in 15 innings as a starter (three starts). It remains to be seen who will serve as the opener ahead of him Saturday.
