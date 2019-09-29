Mariners' Tommy Milone: Won't pitch Sunday
Milone will not pitch in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Athletics due to some shoulder fatigue, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran southpaw was originally slated to work as multi-inning reliever in the finale behind Justin Dunn, but manager Scott Servais will go with multiple relievers behind the rookie's expected 2-to-3-inning workload. Milone finishes 2019 with a 4-10 record, 4.76 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 23 appearances (six starts).
