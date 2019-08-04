Milone is scheduled to work as the primary pitcher against the Astros on Sunday following a to-be-determined opener, the Associated Press reports.

The veteran left-hander was effective in his latest turn, a traditional start against the Tigers in which he allowed two runs over five innings. Milone has been more effective as a reliever overall this season, posting a 3.86 ERA, .212 BAA and .289 wOBA in 39.2 bullpen frames.