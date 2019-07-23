Milone is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

The lefty has been a mainstay in the Seattle rotation since late May, but he had been deployed out of the bullpen as a bulk reliever behind an opener for each of his last four turns. The arrangement has mostly been favorable for Milone this season, though he was bombed for five runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over 4.1 innings his last time out in Oakland on July 17. Even if Milone is cruising through Tuesday's start, expect manager Scott Servais to pull him early rather than risk exposing the southpaw to a blowup while facing hitters a third time through the order.

