Milone is slated to work behind opening pitcher Justin Dunn in Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Milone hasn't been deployed as a traditional starter since Aug. 31 and that seems unlikely to change in either of his two or three scheduled turns through the rotation before the season ends. Expect Dunn to cover no more than two or three frames before giving way to Milone, who is 2-6 with a 6.13 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 54.1 innings since the All-Star break.