Mariners' Tommy Milone: Working behind opener
Milone will work as the Mariners' bulk reliever behind opener Austin Adams in Thursday's game against the Astros, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Milone was effective in his first two starts after being called up from Triple-A Tacoma on May 21, but ran into trouble his first time through the order in his most recent outing against the Angels last weekend. In an effort to enhance Milone's effectiveness against a quality Houston lineup, the Mariners will deploy the right-handed Adams ahead of the southpaw. Adams hasn't exceeded two frames in any of his relief appearances this season, so Milone should be on track to cover the bulk of the innings Thursday and is the most likely Mariners pitcher to factor into the decision.
