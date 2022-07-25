Milone logged 2.1 innings out of the bullpen in a loss to the Astros on Sunday, allowing two earned runs on a hit and three walks while recording a strikeout.
The veteran left-hander had recently been moved back to the bullpen, and Sunday's uneven performance may have partly been the result of Milone last having pitched July 13. The 35-year-old is likely to continue primarily seeing multi-inning relief assignments, which could certainly set him up to qualify for the occasional decision or hold.
More News
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Headed back to bullpen•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Working behind opener•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Getting start in doubleheader game•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Should pitch Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Multi-inning relief stint Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Tough-luck loser•