Milone logged 2.1 innings out of the bullpen in a loss to the Astros on Sunday, allowing two earned runs on a hit and three walks while recording a strikeout.

The veteran left-hander had recently been moved back to the bullpen, and Sunday's uneven performance may have partly been the result of Milone last having pitched July 13. The 35-year-old is likely to continue primarily seeing multi-inning relief assignments, which could certainly set him up to qualify for the occasional decision or hold.