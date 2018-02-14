Mariners' Tony Zych: Begins camp in limited fashion
Zych (elbow) underwent a minor procedure in the offseason and will begin spring training a little behind schedule, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Zych was shut down at the tail-end of the 2017 campaign after experiencing elbow soreness and it appears as though some sort of surgery to correct the problem in recent months. Prior to going down, the right-hander posted a 2.66 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 40.2 innings of relief, which was far and away the most time he's spent on a big-league mound in his career. He will likely be back on the mound in a few weeks, but his status should be monitored throughout the spring camp.
