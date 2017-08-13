Zych (5-3) allowed three earned runs on two hits and two walks over an inning in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Angels. He also recorded two strikeouts.

Asked to preserve a 3-3 tie entering the eighth, Zych issued a pair of free passes to open the frame before getting touched up for a two-run double by Albert Pujols. He subsequently allowed a third run on a sacrifice fly, leading to his poorest outing of an otherwise impressive season. Saturday's stumble marked first time this year that the right-handed reliever had given up multiple runs in an appearance, and his solid 2.79 ERA and 11 holds keep him a viable fantasy asset in AL-only and deep formats.