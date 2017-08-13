Mariners' Tony Zych: Comes undone in loss
Zych (5-3) allowed three earned runs on two hits and two walks over an inning in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Angels. He also recorded two strikeouts.
Asked to preserve a 3-3 tie entering the eighth, Zych issued a pair of free passes to open the frame before getting touched up for a two-run double by Albert Pujols. He subsequently allowed a third run on a sacrifice fly, leading to his poorest outing of an otherwise impressive season. Saturday's stumble marked first time this year that the right-handed reliever had given up multiple runs in an appearance, and his solid 2.79 ERA and 11 holds keep him a viable fantasy asset in AL-only and deep formats.
More News
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Grabs 11th hold in win•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Dominant in one-inning appearance•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Grabs hold despite surrendering run•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Nabs win in extras Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Grabs fifth hold Sunday•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Dominant in multi-inning outing Wednesday•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...