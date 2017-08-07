Zych notched his 10th hold in Sunday's win over Kansas City in Game 1 of a doubleheader, firing a scoreless sixth inning and recording two strikeouts.

Zych fired nine of his 13 pitches for strikes while posting his 12th scoreless effort in the last 14 appearances. The 27-year-old right-hander continues to see a brisk workload and has shown no ill effects from making a career-high 40 appearances thus far. Zych's solid 2.23 ERA, 10 holds and 32 strikeouts over 36.1 innings gives him value in AL-only and deep formats that count holds.