Zych notched his 11th hold in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Athletics, firing a scoreless inning in which he recorded a strikeout.

Zych impressively disposed of Khris Davis, Ryon Healy and Matt Olson on a mere nine pitches, posting his third scoreless outing in four August appearances. The 27-year-old has coaxed his ERA down to 2.17 and has notched four holds in his last five outings.