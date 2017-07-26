Mariners' Tony Zych: Nabs win in extras Tuesday
Zych (5-2) gave up an earned run on two hits and a walk over two innings in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Red Sox. He struck out three.
Zych had surrendered the go-ahead run on a single by Sandy Leon on the top half of the 13th, but he walked away with his fifth victory of the season thanks to the Mariners' heroics in the home half of the frame. The 26-year-old saw his nine-appearance scoreless streak snapped with that stumble, but he continues to serve as one of the most effective relief options of either handedness on the Mariners.
