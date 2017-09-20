Mariners' Tony Zych: Resumes playing catch
Mariners manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Zych (elbow) has resumed playing catch and could return before the end of the regular season, Josh Horton of MLB.com reports.
Zych has been on the disabled list since Aug. 20 with a right elbow flexor bundle strain. While he has yet to resume mound work, Zych isn't throwing the towel in on 2017 just yet, though time is beginning to work against him. He'll likely need to complete a bullpen session and face hitters within the next week to have a realistic chance of being activated from the DL and making an appearance prior to the Oct. 1 season finale.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...