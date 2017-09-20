Mariners manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Zych (elbow) has resumed playing catch and could return before the end of the regular season, Josh Horton of MLB.com reports.

Zych has been on the disabled list since Aug. 20 with a right elbow flexor bundle strain. While he has yet to resume mound work, Zych isn't throwing the towel in on 2017 just yet, though time is beginning to work against him. He'll likely need to complete a bullpen session and face hitters within the next week to have a realistic chance of being activated from the DL and making an appearance prior to the Oct. 1 season finale.