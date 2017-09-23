Mariners' Tony Zych: Shut down for season
Manager Scott Servais said Zych (elbow) has been shut down from throwing, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of the regular season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Zych has been sidelined since Aug. 20 with a right elbow flexor bundle strain. He was pushing to return before the end of the regular season, but after experiencing renewed soreness during recent bullpen sessions, the Mariners decided to play it safe and shut him down for the rest of the season. He compiled a healthy 2.66 ERA in 40.2 innings out of the Mariners' bullpen before injuring himself. With Zych out, look for Nick Vincent, Emilio Pagan and James Pazos to get the ball to Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning down the stretch.
