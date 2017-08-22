Zych was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday with a right elbow flexor bundle strain.

It has been a struggle for Zych to stay healthy over the past couple years, although he was able to log 40.2 innings in the majors this year before breaking down. He had a 2.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 35 strikeouts over that span. It would not be surprising if we don't see Zych pitching again until 2018, although nothing is official on that front. Dan Altavilla was recalled from Triple-A as a corresponding move.