Mariners' Tony Zych: To DL with flexor strain
Zych was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday with a right elbow flexor bundle strain.
It has been a struggle for Zych to stay healthy over the past couple years, although he was able to log 40.2 innings in the majors this year before breaking down. He had a 2.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 35 strikeouts over that span. It would not be surprising if we don't see Zych pitching again until 2018, although nothing is official on that front. Dan Altavilla was recalled from Triple-A as a corresponding move.
More News
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Comes undone in loss•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Grabs 11th hold in win•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Dominant in one-inning appearance•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Grabs hold despite surrendering run•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Nabs win in extras Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Grabs fifth hold Sunday•
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...