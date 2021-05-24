site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-travis-blankenhorn-claimed-by-seattle | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Travis Blankenhorn: Claimed by Seattle
By
RotoWire Staff
May 24, 2021
at
3:06 pm ET 1 min read
Blankenhorn was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Monday.
Blankenhorn was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Friday, but he'll find another spot on a 40-man roster. The 24-year-old will report to Triple-A Tacoma to begin his time with the organization.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
04/23/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
04/20/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
03/15/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read