Thornton (leg) was on crutches following Thursday's game against the Rangers, and he believed he suffered a serious Achilles injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Thornton was injured while trying to cover first base late in Thursday's game and appeared to suffer a serious leg injury. He is set for an MRI on Friday, at which time a diagnosis should become official.

