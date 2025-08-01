Mariners' Trent Thornton: Achilles injury feared
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thornton (leg) was on crutches following Thursday's game against the Rangers, and he believed he suffered a serious Achilles injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Thornton was injured while trying to cover first base late in Thursday's game and appeared to suffer a serious leg injury. He is set for an MRI on Friday, at which time a diagnosis should become official.
