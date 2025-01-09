The Mariners and Thornton avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2 million contract Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Thornton has turned into a quality reliever for the Mariners, collecting a 3.20 ERA and 98:24 K:BB over 98.1 frames. The right-hander is slated for a middle relief role again in 2025.
