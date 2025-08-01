Mariners' Trent Thornton: Carted off field with leg injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thornton suffered a left leg injury Thursday against the Rangers and departed on a cart, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
Thornton entered the game in the eighth inning and successfully recorded five outs. He then suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury while trying to cover first base. Thornton will almost certainly need a stint on the injured list, but just how long he'll be sidelined remains to be seen.
