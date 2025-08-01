The Mariners placed Thornton on the 15-day injured list Friday with a torn left Achilles.

Thornton left Thursday's game against the Rangers on a cart, and imaging confirmed Friday that the right-hander tore his Achilles tendon. The diagnosis will put an early end to his season, and he'll finish 2025 with a 4.68 ERA and 1.30 WHIP alongside a 32:14 K:BB through 42.1 innings. The 31-year-old will likely miss the vast majority of the 2026 season as well.