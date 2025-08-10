Thornton underwent season-ending surgery Monday to repair a torn left Achilles tendon and is expected to face a recovery timeline of 6-to-8 months, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Thornton suffered the Achilles injury during a July 30 relief appearance and finished the 2025 season with a 4.68 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB over 42.1 innings. Given the timeline laid out by Seattle, Thornton's availability for the start of spring training will likely be affected, and the injury could prompt the Mariners to non-tender him this winter as he heads into his final season of arbitration in 2026.