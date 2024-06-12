Thornton (2-1) got the win against the White Sox on Tuesday, firing 1.2 scoreless innings while recording two strikeouts.

Thornton was rewarded for his pristine work -- he cruised through his six-out outing on 11 pitches, 10 which found the strike zone -- when Cal Raleigh drove home the tying and go-ahead runs in the home half of the seventh inning after the reliever had thrown his last pitch. Thornton has bounced back from a rare stumble against the Angels on May 31 (three runs allowed over two-thirds of an inning) to produce scoreless efforts in three of his subsequent four appearances, a span in which he's recorded a pair of holds in addition to Tuesday's win.