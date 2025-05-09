The Mariners placed Thornton on the 15-day injured list Friday with appendicitis.
Thornton will be eligible for activation May 21, but an appendectomy could result in a longer than minimum stay on the IL for the reliever. Troy Taylor is taking Thornton's spot on the roster and in the bullpen.
