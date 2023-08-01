The Mariners recalled Thornton from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday
Thornton was acquired by the Mariners from Toronto on Wednesday and will now make his way to the big-league club after throwing one scoreless inning in Tacoma. Thornton has allowed one run over 5.1 frames in the majors this season and figures to serve in middle relief while in Seattle.
