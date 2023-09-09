Thornton will serve as the Mariners' opening pitcher Saturday against the Rays, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Like many relievers, Thornton broke into the big leagues as a starter, but he's pitched exclusively in relief for the past three seasons, with his three "starts" in 2021 were similar opener appearances. Thornton has thrown two innings in each of his last two appearances, but he's unlikely to throw much more than that Saturday before turning the game over to Luke Weaver, who is expected to work in bulk relief.