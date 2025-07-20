Thornton threw a clean seventh inning in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Astros. He struck out one.

Although he has just five holds this season, Thornton is beginning to settle in following a dreadful start to the year that saw him hold a 7.71 ERA as of June 10. The right-hander has worked multiple innings for the Mariners in five of his last 11 outings, during which sports a 1.06 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB covering 17 frames.