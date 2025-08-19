Mariners' Trent Thornton: Shifted to 60-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners transferred Thornton (Achilles) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Sauryn Lao. Thornton is out for the season after tearing his left Achilles on July 31.
More News
-
Mariners' Trent Thornton: Facing 6-to-8-month recovery•
-
Mariners' Trent Thornton: Diagnosed with torn Achilles•
-
Mariners' Trent Thornton: Achilles injury feared•
-
Mariners' Trent Thornton: Carted off field with leg injury•
-
Mariners' Trent Thornton: Settling in after rocky start•
-
Mariners' Trent Thornton: Should be fine after early exit•