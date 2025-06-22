Thornton threw 2.1 scoreless innings of relief before exiting Saturday's eventual 10-7 loss to the Cubs due to heat exhaustion per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. He allowed one hit and two walks while fanning three.

Thornton had to be helped off the field in the eighth inning, but he's not expected to require additional medical treatment away from the team. After throwing a season-high 51 pitches Saturday, Thornton figures to get a few days off before he's available out of Seattle's bullpen again anyway. The 31-year-old right-hander missed about a month of action due to appendicitis earlier this year, and he's mostly struggled with a 6.35 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB over 22.2 innings.