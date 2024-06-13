Thornton (3-1) got the extra-inning win over the White Sox on Wednesday, firing a scoreless ninth inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

It was a bit of welcome deja vu for Thornton on Wednesday, as he captured a victory against the White Sox via a crisp 11-pitch outing for the second straight night. The right-hander has lowered his ERA and WHIP down to 3.30 and 1.03, respectively, impressive figures that complement his trio of victories and eight holds across 30 appearances nicely.