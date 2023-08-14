Thornton (0-1) took the extra-inning loss against the Orioles on Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits over one inning. He struck out one.

Thornton's outing was actually better than his final line would indicate, as his one major mistake was a four-seam fastball that Cedric Mullins deposited in the right-field bleachers with Gunnar Henderson aboard for what would prove to be the game-winning homer. Thornton owned a solid 2.53 ERA and 9.3 K/9 across 10.2 innings between his time with the Blue Jays and Mariners coming into Sunday, so he's largely been a trustworthy bullpen option. It's worth noting his appearance in such a high-leverage spot was atypical and the byproduct of Justin Topa, Matt Brash and Andres Munoz all having already worked an inning apiece earlier in the game.