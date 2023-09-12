Thornton (0-2) took the extra-innings loss against the Angels on Monday, allowing three unearned runs on two hits over one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

Thornton entered in the 11th inning hoping to preserve a 5-5 tie and got matters off on the right foot with a strikeout of Logan O'Hoppe before allowing consecutive singles, the latter plating automatic runner Kyren Paris. That led to Thornton's exit, but he was subsequently charged with two more unearned runs that were helped along by fielding errors. Thornton has now allowed at least one unearned run in three straight appearances following a stretch of eight straight scoreless outings, yet he still carries a stellar 1.85 ERA across 24.1 innings over 20 appearances between the Blue Jays and Mariners this season.